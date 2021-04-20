Kadarius Toney NFL Draft Scouting Report: Future Washington WR?

In Toney's last season as a Gator, he was one of three players in the FBS to have a receiving, rushing, and punt return touchdown. Could he be a WFT all-purpose helper?

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Russell received news last week that the Washington Football Team was expected to meet with former Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Washington currently sits with the 19th pick, and then the 51st pick, in this year's NFL Draft. Where does Toney fit? Let's see what Toney could bring to the nation's capital. ...

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein notes that Toney has the ability to make instant cuts, break his routes off sharply, make catches outside his frame, and has very good open-field vision for runs after the catch.

Zierlein isn't wrong. Toney posted a 40-inch vertical and 4.39 40-yard dash at his pro day. Pro Football Focus named him as the fourth highest-graded slot receiver in this year's draft.

In Toney's last season as a Gator, he was one of three players in the FBS to have a receiving, rushing, and punt return touchdown. He also had three 100-plus receiving yard performances against Tennessee (108), LSU (182), and Alabama (153).

The Washington Football Team was ranked as the 25th best passing offense last season - but that was before the free-agent signings of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and receiver Curtis Samuel to help out pass-catching standout Terry McLaurin - and could use the help in the return game. Toney could be a "Swiss-Army-knife" player for Washington as a wide receiver and punt returner, similar to how Washington running back Antonio Gibson did in the rushing and receiving game last year.

Despite the positives Toney could bring to Washington, there are negatives that come with him.

He missed time on the field with the Gators due to injuries in 2017 and 2019, which is a cause for concern. Zierlein noted that Toney has route inefficiencies, needs to be more physical at the top of routes while he is under tight coverage, and that he tends to have more quickness than speed.

Toney is still projected to be a late-first-/early-second-round wide receiver in this year's draft. Washington may or may not "need'' a receiver. But the WFT has made the connection here ... we're about to see if the connection ever becomes official.

