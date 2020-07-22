Keith Ismael - Washington 5th Rounder Signs

The signings are rolling in as expected. First - we heard about Antonio Gibson for the Washington NFL team and now, rookie center Keith Ismael has inked his rookie deal in the NFL.

The San Diego State standout announced the news on his twitter feed.

Like Gibson, Ismael had a strong Reese's Senior Bowl week and is considered one of the best pass blocking centers from last year in college football.

He figures to push Ross Pierschbacher in a competition for a backup spot along the interior with possibly both making the initial roster.

Chase Roullier is a free agent after this year.

