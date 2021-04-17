Kentucky LB to WFT at No. 19? A Draft Day Riser to Watch

The Washington Football Team will be looking for multiple talents, but Jamin Davis could be a name in play.

By this point, NFL head coaches and general managers will be holding their cards close to the vest. As the NFL Draft rapidly approaches, letting secrets slip could cause chaos down the line.

It's evident the Washington Football Team needs a franchise quarterback. Holding the No. 19 pick on April 29, Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew must decide if they should fold on the idea to move up or go "all-in" for the man under center.

Yes, quarterback is a need. So is the linebacker position as a whole.

Despite the outside presence being a factor, WFT needs a general following the 2021 season. Veteran Jon Bostic is in a contract year and might be considered the weak link of Jack Del Rio's zone coverage scheme.

READ MORE: New Nickname? Washington Football Team Asks For Fan Input

Should Washington look to find his replacement, an SEC linebacker might be an option early.

According to The Athletic's Ben Standig, Kentucky's Jamin Davis is a "draft riser" that could be a solidified first-rounder come Thursday evening. Built like a brick and chiseled to the core, is considered to be one of the few options for WFT at No. 19.

From a playing standpoint, there's no denying that Davis has the intangibles to be a top-notch field general for any defense. A three-down thumper with good speed to play in coverage, the 6-foot-3 defender could sit for a season before taking over the middle in 2022.

Over the last month, multiple mocks have featured Washington address its linebacker woes. Our own Cole Thompson stated in February that Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be the best option due to Del Rio's system.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently mocked "JOK" to WFT in his latest seven-round mock draft. According to Standig's report, the former Irish defender could go off the board at No. 17 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The biggest downside for Davis is his limited play. In Lexington, he was a one-year starter for the Wildcats defense, playing in just 11 games due to COVID-19. Adjusting to NFL speed will take time.

READ MORE: Lance Lands in Washington? PFF Believes it's Possible

Rivera's love of linebackers knows no bounds. A former linebacker himself, he spent years developing a connection up the middle with Luke Kuechly in Carolina. Rivera also isn't afraid to take the athletic types to develop, as evident by the selection of Shaq Thompson in 2015.

NFL evaluators seem to think highly of Davis' upside. NFL Films Greg Cosell believes the former Wildcat can light up the game for years to come.

“I love this guy’s tape,” Cosell said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “I think he is one of the most intriguing linebacker prospects. He’s one of my favorite players to evaluate. This kid has size, length, play speed, coverage ability. The more I watched him the more I felt his combination of length and play speed traits, he transitions beautifully as a three-down backer.”

Anything is possible for WFT should they remain at No. 19. That includes the selection of a high-rising name such as Davis.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Explains Why It Feels 'Free' In NFL Draft