Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Washington

NBA star Kevin Durant is a D.C. guy and a supporter of the Washington Football Team with every reason to celebrate WFT's recent win over the arch-rival Dallas Cowboys ...

And every reason to dunk on hecklers who don't get it.

Oddly, a professional comedian named Anthony Isaacs chose to heckle KD for his happiness over the victory, tweeting in response to Durant's correct observation that WFT is superior to the 'Boys by claiming that the New York Knicks are superior to Durant's Brooklyn Nets.

Beyond the fact that Isaacs' claim is false (the Knicks are "greater than'' virtually no one), his attempt at humor was one-upped by Durant's response.

"Any comedian > > > > > > you,'' Durant wrote, styling for himself a fine mic-drop.

Durant has a reputation for being ... well, maybe a tad over-sensitive to criticism on Twitter. And maybe for him, and for most of the rest of us, we shouldn't bother engaging the trolls. But this time?

Again, the Washington Football Team dominated the Cowboys that day, improving to 2-5 with a 25-3 win. It was the wrong day to pick on a WFT fan.

READ MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Washington DE's Moving?

READ MORE: Source: Washington Open To Trading QB Dwayne Haskins

Knicks fan Issacs asked for it, and got out-heckled by the comedic stylings of WFT fan Kevin Durant ... as if being a Knicks follower isn't self-abuse enough.

We all know how active Kevin Durant is on Twitter, so why would anyone try going after him? Who knows, but he definitely regrets this one.