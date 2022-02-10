New Wizards Star Likes Commanders?

Forward Kristaps Porzingis is a Washington Commanders fan ... and just got traded to the Washington Wizards.

NBA forward Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Washington Wizards on Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

You might be thinking ... What does Porzingis have to do with the Washington Commanders ?

The seven-year NBA veteran is a Commanders fan.

"One of our assistants coaches, Darrell Armstrong, he's a die hard Redskins fan ... he kind of brought me in," Porzingis said when he was with the Dallas Mavericks. "[I] didn't really follow football that much ... I was like 'I've gotta get into football a little bit.' D.A [Darrell Armstrong] made me a Redskins fan."

The Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys have an established long-time rivalry. The seven-year NBA forward played with the Mavericks for three seasons and still bled burgundy and gold.

"I don't care," Porzingis said when he was questioned about being a Washington fan while playing for a team in Dallas.

Porzingis took a photo with former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins at a Wizards home game against Dallas in 2020, roughly two years before he started playing in Washington D.C. himself.

Porzingis also appeared in a video taken by Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, where he had a Redskins shirt on and said, "Redskins, let's go!"

The Washington Wizards traded guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans to the Dallas Mavericks for Porzingis and a second-round pick.

Maybe the Cowboys can convince Dinwiddie and Bertans to become fans of "America's Team."