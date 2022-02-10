Skip to main content

New Wizards Star Likes Commanders?

Forward Kristaps Porzingis is a Washington Commanders fan ... and just got traded to the Washington Wizards.

NBA forward Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Washington Wizards on Thursday's NBA trade deadline. 

You might be thinking ... What does Porzingis have to do with the Washington Commanders?

Kristaps Porzingis © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin Wave Dallas © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The seven-year NBA veteran is a Commanders fan.

"One of our assistants coaches, Darrell Armstrong, he's a die hard Redskins fan ... he kind of brought me in," Porzingis said when he was with the Dallas Mavericks. "[I] didn't really follow football that much ... I was like 'I've gotta get into football a little bit.' D.A [Darrell Armstrong] made me a Redskins fan."

The Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys have an established long-time rivalry. The seven-year NBA forward played with the Mavericks for three seasons and still bled burgundy and gold.

"I don't care," Porzingis said when he was questioned about being a Washington fan while playing for a team in Dallas.

Recommended Articles

Kristaps Porzingis
Play

New Wizards Star Likes Commanders?

Forward Kristaps Porzingis is a Washington Commanders fan ... and just got traded to the Washington Wizards.

55 seconds ago
55 seconds ago
USATSI_17600439_168388359_lowres
Play

Then and Now: Commanders Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

Last September, Washington was considered by oddsmakers to have over three times the chance to make Super Bowl LVI as Cincinnati

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
USATSI_17243312
Play

From Netflix to The NFL: Could 'Last Chance U' Star Join Commanders?

Former Last Chance U star Jermaine Johnson could be on the Commanders' radar.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Porzingis took a photo with former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins at a Wizards home game against Dallas in 2020, roughly two years before he started playing in Washington D.C. himself.

Porzingis also appeared in a video taken by Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, where he had a Redskins shirt on and said, "Redskins, let's go!"

The Washington Wizards traded guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans to the Dallas Mavericks for Porzingis and a second-round pick. 

Maybe the Cowboys can convince Dinwiddie and Bertans to become fans of "America's Team."

With the move to Washington, the new Wizards star can feel closer to "home" with the Commanders just around the corner.

Kristaps Porzingis
News

New Wizards Star Likes Commanders?

55 seconds ago
USATSI_17600439_168388359_lowres
News

Then and Now: Commanders Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17243312
News

From Netflix to The NFL: Could 'Last Chance U' Star Join Commanders?

4 hours ago
Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
News

Goodell: NFL, Not Commanders, Will Conduct Snyder Investigation

4 hours ago
Jonathan Allen - © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jonathan Allen All-Time Dinner List (And Yes, Washington Commanders Star Explains and Apologizes For 'Hitler' Choice)

Feb 9, 2022
Washington Commanders
News

Could Commanders Play in Mexico or Munich in 2022?

Feb 9, 2022
Dan Snyder 2019 © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington Owner Dan Snyder Deploys New Strategy in Wake of Congressional Hearing

Feb 9, 2022
allen wilson
News

QB Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? Commanders' Jon Allen Votes '1000 Percent!'

Feb 9, 2022