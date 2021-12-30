After replacing Taylor Heinicke in last week's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, backup quarterback Kyle Allen has given himself a solid shot at more meaningful snaps this week against the Philadelphia Eagles as the Washington Football Team tries to save its minuscule playoff chances.

At least he has support of his star receiver.

"Kyle is a really good quarterback," Terry McLaurin said. "I think he has a really good feel of how to play the quarterback position, I think he's not afraid to give his guys opportunities which I really appreciate about him. And no matter what the score is, he does a really good job of moving the football and is calm when he's back there, and I think Taylor gives us the same thing."

Allen went 8 of 10 for 67 yards and a touchdown against Dallas, while McLaurin had three receptions for 40 yards.

Fun fact: McLaurin was Washington's leading receiver for both of the last two games that Allen played in full - Week's 6 and 7 in 2020.

"Kyle has done a really good job with his opportunities when he comes in," McLaurin said. "And I think that one thing that's so unique about Kyle is he's like a starting quarterback out there even when he's not starting. I can't count how many conversations him and I have had pre-game, during the game, of just things he may be seeing out there, things I may be seeing that he can help relay to the quarterbacks, just another set of eyes that could really help our offense going in. He's a big asset for us."

All signs pointing to Taylor Heinicke starting in Sunday's home finale against the Eagles. But given that the quarterback position is far from settled, Allen's work ethic whether playing, or backing up, combined with his connection with their star receiver may well play in his favor.

But what will likely settle his future in Washington one way or the other are his performances in the coming two weeks.