Landon Collins, Andy Dalton Knocked out of Game

Chris Russell

Landover, Maryland: 

On a dreary weather day just outside of the nation's capital, the Dallas Cowboys season got worse. 

Somehow. 

Not only are they getting pummeled by a one-win  Washington Football Team, 25-3,  early in the fourth quarter; but they also have lost QB Andy Dalton. 

Dalton was hit illegally by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic who was penalized and ejected. 

Dalton was down for a while after scrambling out of his own end zone on a 3rd-and-10 rush and slide. 

He was helped up by trainers and gingerly walked from the far end of the field behind the Cowboys bench with some assistance but mostly on his own. 

He did not stop at the team's blue medical tent which is the normal procedure for a player, especially one that suffered an apparent head injury and he went straight to the Cowboys locker room. 

Earlier in the game, Landon Collins was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury for the rest of the game after he went to the blue medical tent for treatment and consultation. 

The injury was bad enough that the team brought out the medical cart to put Collins on it to avoid walking the length of the sideline. 

Collins had a sack and forced fumble of Dalton earlier in the game that set up a safety and the first score of the game for Washington. 

Ben DiNucci is now quarterbacking for the Cowboys. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

