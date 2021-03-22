Landon Collins Reveals Thoughts On Washington Change Idea

Landon Collins, coming off a disappointing first year-and-a-half with the Washington Football Team doesn't want to play linebacker

ASHBURN, Va. -- Landon Collins - or "Landon In Landover," as this space started calling him in his first year in Washington - apparently wants nothing to do with playing linebacker, an idea we've written about this offseason. (See below.)

Collins, via his Instagram story, was asked a question by a fan about the rumors of him being switched to linebacker.

So now we know that clearly Collins does not want to move positions from safety to linebacker.

What we don't know is how coaches Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio feel. Rivera was asked about Collins recently and how his injury might affect the safety position, but Rivera didn't offer much detail.

"We have to see how he's progressing and how he is as we go forward,'' Rivera said.

He was not asked directly if there was any consideration to Collins potentially switching positions.

In other words, Collins may just be speaking for himself and his plans, not for the coaching staff.

Washington bypassed both Keanu Neal (to Dallas) and Anthony Harris (to Philadelphia) in free agency, who both signed with divisional rivals over the weekend.

So it appears that if they add a safety (which we suggest they should at the free safety spot) it could come in the NFL Draft at the end of April.

Washington has Kam Curl, Jeremy Reaves, Deshazor Everett (off season-ending injury), Troy Apke and Collins as their top five heading into April.

It's not likely that all five would make the opening 53; Apke figures to be on the bubble.

Collins is not getting cut this year, especially with his base salary now largely guaranteed. To justify it all? Collins has to get healthy and figure out what went wrong last year when he missed entirely too many tackles and made one impact play, a sack and forced fumble of Cowboys QB Andy Dalton.

We continue to believe Collins could be moved around to take advantage of his strengths near the box. That's no insult, and playing a "hybrid'' style with Collins sometimes lining up as a 'backer - where he'd be less of a liability in coverage and more of a powerhouse defender - still makes sense to us.

If the coaching staff has told Collins he's a safety, that's fine. Otherwise? We think everybody involved - including "Landon in Landover'' - should stay open-minded on how best to help a burgeoning defensive force.