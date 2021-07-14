Landon Collins: WFT's Equal To Jamal Adams & Budda Baker?

Collins earns a sort of "honorable mention,'' with "one AFC coach'' saying, "Still can be productive, and he will be good for (Washington’s) defense.''

It's too early in the season to write off the chances of anybody on this roster helping the Washington Football Team. And at age 27, it's too early to write off the chances of Landon Collins returning to what he once was before he sustained that Achilles injury in October from which he is still recovering.

But that doesn't mean we have to go nuts with optimism.

ESPN recently offered its list of the top 10 players at every position, with safeties taking the spotlight this time around. And while Collins didn't make the top group, he did earn a sort of "honorable mention,'' with "one AFC coach'' saying, "Still can be productive, and he will be good for (Washington’s) defense. Not sure he’s as good as Budda Baker and Jamal Adams in that realm of elite line-of-scrimmage players.''

"Budda Baker and Jamal Adams''?

What?

Remember that this spring, coordinator Jack Del Rio and WFT head coach Ron Rivera floated the idea of potentially moving safety Collins down to the linebacker role. Coming off that torn Achilles and finding most of his success near the line of scrimmage, it seems like a fine fit for both parties that would help the team improve overall.

Collins shot the idea down down via Instagram this offseason, stating it was "not happening, my guy." Later, he told reporters that he never bought into the notion.

"I was just laughing at it," Collins said to reporters following an OTA session.

Collins, who's entering his third season on a six-year deal worth $84 million, appears to be correct there. As far as we know, he's still a safety.

"I was drafted as a safety, and that's where I was going to be," Collins said. "If somebody was to come talk to me about it, we would talk about it. That's about it. If we have packages to put me into play (at linebacker), I'm always open to it. I'd rather have us all DBs on the field anyway. The more DBs, the merrier."

What will WFT do in the secondary? Collins stated he is expecting to be ready for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but will be ready to start again? Keep in mind seventh-round pick Kam Curl replaced Collins and outplayed him when on the field.

Washington also added veteran safety Bobby McCain following his release from the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason. He is likely to start as the at the free safety position with a strong camp.

Here's the facts: Despite being the second-highest paid safety in the NFL at $16.9 million, Collins will have to compete for his starting job this summer. He's just 27, and he can, if healthy, return to being a force. But if some "AFC coach'' thinks he's the equal to Seattle's Adams or Arizona's Baker? Man, that "AFC coach'' should pound the table with his GM to trade for Landon Collins.

