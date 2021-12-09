Landon Collins is WFT Nominee for Sportsmanship Award

Landon Collins is Washington Nominee for NFL Rooney Sportsmanship Award
The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced on Thursday. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Art Rooney Sr.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote later this month.
The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees
Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons OL Jake Matthews
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
Carolina Panthers OLB Frankie Luvu
Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith
Cincinnati Bengals WR Stanley Morgan
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos CB Pat Surtain II
Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams
Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones
Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks
Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner
Jacksonville Jaguars DB Shaquill Griffin
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James
Los Angeles Rams DB Jordan Fuller
Miami Dolphins DB Jason McCourty
Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen
New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan
New York Giants DB James Bradberry
New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley
Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry
Washington Football Team S Landon Collins
The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner.