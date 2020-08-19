Landon Collins signed the richest contract for a safety in NFL history in March 2019 when he signed a six-year, $84 million contract with the Washington Football Team.

He would play in 15 games for Washington, leading the team in tackles with 117 and becoming a strong presence both on and off the field.

However, after the season, the entire coaching staff was fired, which meant another new start for Collins, who went through plenty of change in his previous home in New York.

Things couldn’t have worked out any better for Collins when Washington hired former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera as the team’s new boss.

“Great guy. Great coach, said Collins in a Zoom meeting with media after Tuesday’s open practice. “A person that’s going to ask a lot of us players and want a lot. He’s expecting a lot and wants us to be the best players we can be and that’s what he’s harping on. He’s pushing us to the limit, so that’s a good thing for us.”

Of course, a new coach wasn’t the only thing Collins is adjusting to in 2020 as Washington is undergoing a name change and attempting to complete a football season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How does Collins feel about the name change?

“[It’s] just a fresh start,” he said. “It’s a weird type of football, but at the same time it’s football. I’m glad to be back on the field with these guys, to be playing football and to be doing what I do and do what I love. The atmosphere is pretty good, so I love how it’s going so far.”

Collins, who grew up a fan of the team, specifically former safety Sean Taylor, discussed keeping his old gear from last year.

“I keep that,” Collins said. “That’s like what you pass down. It’s like I used to play for the Redskins and now I play for the Washington Football Team and then I’m going to play for a different name in the future. I keep it to pass it down. That’s like stuff you just hold onto forever because you can always say, ‘I played for this team.’ It’s always something that’s close to me because I was a Redskins fan.”

And what about navigating camp during the pandemic?

Yeah, we have to take the test but I’m kind of tired taking the test at the same time, going in there and getting something stuck in my nose and then going to practice after you had that jammed in your nose a couple of times,” Collins stated. “So, yeah I’m kind of tired of that part. But I know it’s for health reasons, I know it’s for keeping everybody safe so we have to do it. If we want a season, this is something we have to do. I love football, so I’ll do what I have to do to play it.”

As the topic turned to his teammates, Collins offered some positive reviews on a couple of teammates, including one fellow safety, Troy Apke.

“He’s doing a great job, Collins said. “He’s understanding what he’s supposed to be looking at. We’re talking all the time on the back end, making sure what he sees. He’s picking my brain on my knowledge about how to play different things and playing within the defensive calls and how we’ve got to see things and see different adjustments. Just being on the same page. My biggest thing to harp on with any safety that’s next to me, and as of right now that’s him, is communication.

On what Reuben Foster brings to the defense

“Intensity. A tone-setter. Quickness and explosiveness through linebacker protocols and knowing what he’s supposed to be doing on the field. Just making sure if someone’s going to set the tone, he’s going to set it.”

Before wrapping up his interview, Collins was asked about his thoughts on Alex Smith and his return to the practice field after a devastating leg injury in 2018.

“It was a dream come true,” Collins said of seeing Smith back on the field. “I watched him over at the Chiefs and then watched him a little when he was playing in [Washington] before he got hurt. It’s a dream come true. That’s a crazy injury to go through. I was cheering him on because at the end of the day he’s a great guy. He’s a great person. Big loving heart and deserving. I asked him, ‘Just tell me how it feels to put that jersey back on.’ He said, ‘It just feels amazing to get to do what you love.’”

With so much change in the organization on and off the field, Rivera and defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio are expecting big things from Collins this fall.

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Bryan Manning writes about the Washington Football Team for 'Washington Football' and contributes to "All Hokies" on SI.com. He has covered the NFL, MLB, NBA, college football and college basketball for almost 10 years for various outlets such as Bleacher Report, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today SMG, and others. For his day job, Bryan works in engineering for a major communications company.