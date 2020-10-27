Landon in Landover's Season Ending Injury Puts WFT in Major Bind

The Washington Football Team made it official on Tuesday before hopefully everyone takes a few days off for the bye week.

The organization put Landon Collins on the injured reserve list.

The WFT did replace him on the roster with another safety but not the one fans are going to want.

At least for now. Jeremy Reaves was promoted from the team's practice squad.

Collins, 26, blew out his Achilles Sunday in a dominating win over the Cowboys. A win that he was partially (mostly?) responsible for nine points on the board for the Washington Football Team.

A sack and strip of Andy Dalton from behind which was recovered by Dallas in their own zone for a safety followed by a free kick that cost Dallas field position and led directly to Washington's first touchdown of the day.

Collins had four tackles in just under 19 minutes of game action on his final Sunday of his second season in Washington.

Two years now complete in burgundy and gold has led to frustration from fans and criticism from the outside.

Collins had an interception this year, two sacks and the forced fumbled before his season came to an end.

There's two huge problems: Collins was never great in coverage to begin with. Is he going to ever be what he was after this injury?

What if he can't blitz effectively? Collins might be limited even in the box area. If it effects his tackling, which was already bad this year (10 missed via ProFootballFocus.com).

The most pressing issue is a prohibitive contract. The Washington organization way overpaid Collins at the time of his signing in March 2019 and most of us knew it and said it.

You're always going to in free agency but this was an egregious agreement based on a player who could not cover in space very well.

Per OvertheCap.com, Collins has a $12.5 million base salary with a $4.2 million salary proration. A 17.2 million cap number that could go up based on a $500 K per game roster bonus.

The contract is essentially fully guaranteed at this point because prior to March 17th, 2021 - it's guaranteed for injury. After, it is guaranteed for injury and skill.

Unless somehow, Collins clears the medical part before that date (highly unlikely), the contract will be fully guaranteed for 2021 at more than $17 M.

If Washington were to cut him afterwards because of injury or diminished skill in 2021, the contract would carry a dead money charge of $18.8 million, if before June 1st or in other words $1.6 million more than his actual 2021 cap charge.

They could wait until after June 1st and absorb a $9.2 million hit in '21 and then about a $17 M hit in 2022, per the same cap site.

In other words, the WFT are completely screwed.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621