Landon Likely Lost for Season

Chris Russell

The news was expected to be bad and while Ron Rivera had no update right after the game, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network had the news that you should have been expecting.

Collins, assuming the report is true (I have zero reason to not believe Mike Garafolo, he's excellent) was injured early in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 

Collins, Dalton Knocked Out For Rest of Game

It's ironic and cruel at the same time that Collins had made his largest impact in his 1+ years with the Washington Football Team in the same game. 

On the Cowboys first offensive series, Collins came off the right side of the defense and left side of the Dallas offense to sack Andy Dalton, while also chopping the ball out of the quarterback's hands. 

The ball came loose as it was recovered by another Dalton (Schultz) in the end zone, who was surrounded by Jonathan Allen and company in the end zone for a safety. 

Yes, only two points on the play but because of the safety -- it led to a free kick for the Cowboys who pooched the ball from their own 20 (instead of 35) and it wound up with Danny Johnson returning the kick to the Washington-37 after a 14-yard return. 

That set up a relatively short 63-yard scoring drive that was finished off by an Antonio Gibson touchdown run. 

In essence, Collins was largely responsible for nine points scored on Washington's way to a 25-3 win. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

