Late-Bloomer Davis Could Fix WFT LB Woes at No. 19

After blossoming at his Pro Day, could Jamin Davis be in line for Washington at No. 19?

Every season, it feels as if there's a talent that comes out of nowhere. Nowhere isn't a place, but Lexington, Ky. is the best spot to look where describing the rising product known as Jamin Davis.

An action figure made to play, the measurables for Davis help him fly off the charts and into the conversations for NFL teams. A fringe first-rounder, the middle linebacker lit up the NFL Draft boards with his impressive pro day numbers.

Speed of 4.49 40? Check. A 42-inch vertical? Check. An 11-foot broad jump? Add that to the list. Based off the numbers, how was Davis not already a solidified top 20 talent?

For that, one must turn on the tape — or what little there is of it.

Davis shined for the Wildcats in 2020, producing over 100 tackles in a shortened All-SEC season due to COVID-19. Flying left and right and making plays in a multitude of ways, the 6-4 defender was a heat-seeking missile that tracked a ball until explosion.

He thrived in 2020. Therein lies the problem as it was his first and only season to be a full-time starter.

Entering the year, Davis played in just 15 games, starting in one due to injuries in 2019. According to his 247 composite ranking, the Ludowici, GA native was a mere three-star prospect, with his best offer coming from Louisville in under then-coach Bobby Petrino.

It took time for things to click, but Davis proved to be a jack of all trades for Mark Stoops' 4-2-5 scheme. He finished third in the SEC with tackles (102) and eighth in the nation. He also finished seven games with double-digit tackling, three of which came with an interception in coverage.

Now, he'll look to hear his name called on the April 29 in the first round of the NFL Draft. Would Washington be a place to land?

Depending on what teams view him as, Davis could play either the "MIKE" or "WILL" role in Jack Del Rio's base 4-3 set. As a tackling machine, he might fit better inside, playing a sideline to sideline approach over the likes of one edge.

Still learning the position, Davis would be given a year to sit under veteran Jon Bostic before taking over later this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis played 463 (78.2%) of plays up the middle. Of his 150 career tackle attempts, he missed only 11 times.

Late-bloomers sometimes won't develop into stars and are simply one-year wonders. For WFT, having a linebacker guru in Ron Rivera as the head coach gives them the tools to work with Davis and make sure his success in 2021 is the starting point to an All-Pro career.

Timing at the linebacker role is the difference between a play coming to stop or points. It might take time, but playmakers like Davis fits the mold of what is needed for Washington's future.

Scouting measurables: 6-4, 234 pounds, 33-inch arms, 9.5-inch hands, 4.49 40 time,42-inch vertical, 132-inch broad jump 21 bench-press reps.

2020 Stats: 10 games, 102 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, two defended passes, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble.

Scouting Says: "Davis projects as a WILL linebacker who excels when asked to drop into zone coverage thanks to his awareness in space and length. He has to become more physical defending the inside run and when taking on blockers. The more he can be kept clean, the more successful he will be." SI's NFL Draft Bible.

Quote: “Honestly, I’m guessing people are just starting to wake up just a little bit. I honestly couldn’t tell you. I couldn’t put my finger on it. I’m not doing anything special, I’m not pulling out any hat tricks or anything. I’m just being myself.” - Jamin Davis on his Pro Day numbers.

NFL Comparison: Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

