SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Lawyers for Ex-Employees Want Snyder Suspended By Goodell

Chris Russell

Another day and another set of legal action is on tap for Dan Snyder and the Washington Football Team.

One thing's for sure. If this team scores as many touchdowns as it does headlines, they will be Super Bowl bound baby! 

The Washington Post is reporting that lawyers representing the ex-employees that have come forward in the matter are pressing Roger Goodell and the NFL to suspend Snyder pending the results of an independent investigation. 

Per The Post - Lisa J. Banks and Debra S. Katz who represent more than a dozen ex-employees that came forward sent a three-page letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday calling for that suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, which the letter reportedly calls on the league to do a completely independent investigation.

HOT READ: The NFL Jumps In &  Dan's Defense

The reporting also goes so far to request that  "Goodell to commit to removing Snyder as majority owner if its own investigation substantiates claims former employees made." 

The Post also reported that the lawyers stated their clients  would "gladly participate in an NFL investigation but don’t feel safe speaking to investigators hired by Snyder and don’t trust that process."

Also that their clients fear retribution by Snyder and that obviously makes sense. Snyder is a very sue-happy, powerful man as recent activity once again made clear. 

As I mentioned in the video above, I would be surprised if Snyder is suspended now pending the results of the investigation. 

Could I see him being suspended once the investigation is complete? Yes. Absolutely. 

Forced out? I don't think so. Pressured to get out? Hell yeah. 

Hell, the NFL should suspend Snyder for just his tone-deaf statement after the first two paragraphs.

Oh and if you like football and actually remember what that is like, we have you covered right here. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What We've Learned In Seven WFT Practices

Chris Russell

WFT Prez Jason Wright w/Andrew Brandt

https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod/status/1298722326305898498?s=19

Chris Russell

A breakdown of Colt McCoy, who is now a Giants backup QB

https://twitter.com/Patricia_Traina/status/1298990059253673987?s=19

Chris Russell

Former Washington LB & good dude Will Compton back w/TEN

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1298999494680473600

Chris Russell

A Touchdown of Statements Cap Off a Franchise Defining Day

The Washington Football Team is almost always in the headlines for more bad reasons than good. Wednesday was a lot of bad but..

Chris Russell

NFL Issues Statement & Dan's Defense

The NFL has weighed in and a deeper dive into Dan Snyder's statement which reads a very specific way

Chris Russell

Dan Snyder Responds to WAPO Report

Dan Snyder has responded via a statement about the Washington Post allegations. Is it really a new day?

Chris Russell

The Young & The Restless?

Washington Football Team DE Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick appears to be the real deal even though it is way too early.

RickSnider

WAPO: More Allegations on Toxic Culture for Washington Football Team

It doesn't seem to end. The unrelenting stream of bad news and bad culture has engulfed the Washington Football organization for monts.

Chris Russell

Who Needs to Stand Out for Washington

Clearly the Washington offense needs to take a big step forward. A-P is headed to Canton. Terry is a stud but who else needs to pop?

George Carmi