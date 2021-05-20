Life-Saving: Former Washington DT Albert Haynesworth Receives Kidney Transplant

"So,'' Haynesworth writes of his kidney donor, "I would like the world to meet what a real living Angel looks like.''

There is another time and another place to discuss the trials and tribulations of former Washington Football Team defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth as a football player.

This time? This place? It's about Haynesworth's July 19 revelation of his need for a kidney transplant, expressed via his Instagram account.

He wrote in part: "Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. ...''

Now, after a two-year wait, Haynesworth's prayer has been answered.

A grateful Haynesworth thanked an Arkansas man named Zach Penny, a physical therapy assistant, for getting involved in the most generous of ways.

"So,'' Haynesworth writes now, "I would like the world to meet what a real living Angel looks like. Everyone please say hello to my donor @packzenny. This kind hearted selfless human being drove seven hours from Arkansas to give me one of his kidneys!

"This is one of the happiest days of my life next to the birth of my kids. We need more people in this world like Zach i’m striving to be like him.''

This is outstanding news for Haynesworth, who last played in the NFL back in 2011 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Haynesworth, who last played in the NFL in 20211 with Tampa Bay, is best-known for having signed a seven-year, $100 million contract with Washington in 2009 ... but under-performing that contract. (Well, that and his infamous face-stomping of Dallas Cowboys lineman Andre Gurode in 2006.) He was the dominant force on the Titans defense during his 10-year NFL career.His highs as an NFL player came before that, when he was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Tennessee Titans. But none of that - the highs or the lows - compare to this bigger-than-football news.

