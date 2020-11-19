Locked On: Another Misery Monday

ASHBURN, Va. - 'Misery Monday' takes on many different shapes in Washington. There's been plenty of times where fans have been furious.

There has been plenty of apathy and the same usual feeling. The (very) occasional victory Monday usually gets promptly ruined the next week.

On this particular miserable start to the week - there's mixed messages.

Oh wait .....I thought that was only Ron Rivera that provided that?

Here's the deal: Close but no cigar gets you very little. You take some pride in not giving up and fighting back from a 24-3 deficit but ultimately another loss and another terrible first-half plus ruins that.

Another opening drive of shooting blanks after a glimmer of hope, a strike-zone turnover by Terry McLaurin, a missed chip-shot field goal by Dustin Hopkins and a blown coverage by the usually reliable Kendall Fuller led to one and possibly two touchdowns by Detroit receivers, who were missing their best target, Kenny Golladay.

The Washington Football Team has an aversion to showing up for games and then suddenly wake up at halftime and look like they have a clue.

You can't win games like this consistently. They've now been outscored 148-72 combined in first halves of games. If you average that out -- they are allowing 16.4 first-half points per game while only scoring 8.0 per game.

That puts too much pressure on everyone. The offense is not built to climb up a mountain and get over it in the same game. The defense has to not have so many let downs.

The special teams, expected to be a strength before the season, has largely been a disappointment all year and that's not just because of Dustin Hopkins.

There were some positives -- Alex Smith, Cam Sims, J.D. McKissic but ...just not enough.

At 2-7 and 1-3 against the so-called 'easy' part of the schedule, the Washington Football Team is running out of time to avoid another double-digit loss season.

They are 6-26 overall since Alex Smith's injury two years ago and only remain in the hunt because of how awful their division is.

Then there's this:

Another 'Misery Monday' which is an all too familiar feeling around here.