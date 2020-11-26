Locked On: Crossover Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. -- If you're looking for some great analysis in a battle for first place in the NFC East between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team - we've got you covered!

Marcus Mosher, one-half of the tag-team duo that hosts the "Locked on Cowboys" podcast, joined the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast for our weekly 'crossover' show.

Eye On The Enemy: Should the Cowboys be Favored & Win?

For Washington fans - The guys discuss Alex Smith's amazing journey back to the playing stage, as well as Chase Young and Terry McLaurin's ascent into prominence.

For Dallas fans - Marcus takes us through the Cowboys' victory over the surging Vikings and discusses how exactly the team has improved since the 25-3 blowout loss to Washington at FedExField a month-plus ago.

From our daily Google News updates - a happy 80th birthday to the legendary Joe Gibbs, a three-time Super Bowl winner and the only sense of stability the organization has really had.

And thoughts on the significance of owner Dan Snyder, his wife Tanya, and president Jason Wright not traveling to Dallas because of COVID concerns.

In our short Google report, we have a final injury status report for the Washington Football Team after they ruled out three players this week.

Kickoff for the Cowboys and Washington Football Team is set for 4:30 ET this Thursday on Thanksgiving Day, and can be seen live on FOX.