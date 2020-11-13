ASHBURN, Va. - Normally, a 2-6 team against a 3-5 team would not be a drawing-card matchup. However, this Sunday at Ford Field figures to be an interesting - and maybe even an entertaining - clash between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Football Team.

In the latest "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast, we 'cross-over' with Matt Dery, the host of "Locked on Lions" as these two relative have-nots get together in Motown this weekend.

Detroit has never made it to a Super Bowl (the Lions hosted one at Ford Field) and the Lions haven't won their division since 1993.

The WFT won the NFC East last in 2015 and while some would argue that it has been since 1992 that they were really relevant in terms of true contention, their past history is clearly better than the Lions.

So when will either one of these franchises truly going to figure it out? The quest continues in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

In our daily "Google News" reports, coach Ron Rivera clears up Antonio Gibson's health situation. Gibson missed practice (shoulder) on Wednesday but there's good news when it comes to the WFT primary back.

As for the Thursday WFT - Lions injury report - while Gibson is ready to go, the Lions now have to worry about another weapon for Matthew Stafford.

It's one thing to be without stud receiver Kenny Golladay but if Detroit has to try and win without Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson, that would be problematic.

