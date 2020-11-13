SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Locked On: Inside the Lions

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Normally, a 2-6 team against a 3-5 team would not be a drawing-card matchup. However, this Sunday at Ford Field figures to be an interesting - and maybe even an entertaining - clash between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Football Team. 

In the latest "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast, we 'cross-over' with Matt Dery, the host of "Locked on Lions" as these two relative have-nots get together in Motown this weekend. 

Detroit has never made it to a Super Bowl (the Lions hosted one at Ford Field) and the Lions haven't won their division since 1993. 

The WFT won the NFC East last in 2015 and while some would argue that it has been since 1992 that they were really relevant in terms of true contention, their past history is clearly better than the Lions. 

WATCH/READ: Hall of Famer Darrell Green Supports & Criticizes Dwayne 

So when will either one of these franchises truly going to figure it out? The quest continues in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

In our daily "Google News" reports, coach Ron Rivera clears up Antonio Gibson's health situation. Gibson missed practice (shoulder) on Wednesday but there's good news when it comes to the WFT primary back. 

As for the Thursday WFT - Lions injury report - while Gibson is ready to go, the Lions now have to worry about another weapon for Matthew Stafford. 

It's one thing to be without stud receiver Kenny Golladay but if Detroit has to try and win without Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson, that would be problematic.

Thanks for reading and listening! 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Keys to Washington Win at Lions

The Washington Football Team heads to Detroit for a matchup with the equally struggling Lions on Sunday. Here's five keys for a W.

Chris Russell

WATCH: Washington Icon Darrell Green Sounds Off On QB Dwayne Haskins

WATCH: Washington Icon Darrell Green Sounds Off On QB Dwayne Haskins

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington: Desperate in Detroit

The Washington Football Team is running out of chances to win games in the so-called easy part of their schedule.

Chris Russell

Injury Update: Washington Readies For Lions

It is back to the practice field to pick up the pieces for the Washington Football Team on Wednesday as they prep to visit Adrian Peterson and the Detroit Lions.

Chris Russell

WFT Vs. Lions: Will Adrian Peterson Be An All-Day Problem?

By any nickname, Adrian Peterson is a future Hall-of-Famer. The Washington Football Team gave up on him. The Lions gave him a home. This Sunday, they meet again, and A.D. has vengeance on his mind

Chris Russell

'A Ton of Emotions': Alex Smith Explains Feelings As Washington's QB - 'Locked On'

Alex Smith is the starter again for the Washington Football Team. He'll start in Detroit & barring injury, longer than that.

Chris Russell

Cam Sims' Success a WFT Model for Haskins

Washington receiver Cam Sims has flashed before in games and practices that didn't really count. Finally, he's showing progress in the regular season. ... and it's a lesson for QB Haskins to learn

Chris Russell

Washington At Left Tackle: Quietly, The 'Best'?

When Geron Christian was playing, he was adequate at best. Since he's been hurt, Cornelius Lucas has replaced him & has been quietly terrific at left tackle for Washington

Chris Russell

Locked On: "Misery Monday" for Washington: Is Daniel Jones Good?

There are no good excuses for being the only team that Daniel Jones and the NY Giants can beat. That's the Washington Football Team at this moment

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Move Adds Big-Time Speed to 53-Man Roster

They say speed kills. Often that is correct and for Jeff Badet, that's largely how he got officially promoted to the Washington roster Monday.

Chris Russell