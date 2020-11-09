ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team dropped to 0-4 in the last two years against recent Giants draft pick Daniel Jones, the QB who is 1-16 against everyone else in the NFL.

He wasn't wildly successful at Duke, and he hasn't been a success in the NFL yet. But perhaps this is the punishment from the football gods to WFT owner Dan Snyder and his club for preferring Dwayne Haskins in the first round over Jones.

Yes, Jones went before Haskins. But then-coach Jay Gruden and the football people preferred Jones clearly over Haskins, and if they had a choice, would have made the pick that way or no QB at No. 15.

We know how that worked out in the end. Haskins is in WFT limbo, and Jones?

When you boil it down, Jones hasn't proven to be special, either. But he's clearly operating the Giants offense better than Haskins or really anyone is operating the WFT offense. ... at least in head-to-head meetings.

That led, in part, to Sunday's three-point victory for the G-men in Landover.

We go over that brutal loss in pain-staking detail in our "Misery Monday" version of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast right here.

We also got to hear from Ron Rivera in the episode, right after the game.

On Monday, via our Google News daily updates, he further explained his reasoning for going forward with Alex Smith over Haskins, which is the message he has been sending repeatedly without saying it in such detail.

Want some good news for a change? How about Cornelius Lucas? That's right -- in a sea of bad -- the new WFT left tackle has been good & according to ProFootballFocus.com, the best.

