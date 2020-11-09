SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

'Misery Monday' for WFT: Is Daniel Jones Good?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team dropped to 0-4 in the last two years against recent Giants draft pick Daniel Jones, the QB who is 1-16 against everyone else in the NFL.

He wasn't wildly successful at Duke, and he hasn't been a success in the NFL yet. But perhaps this is the punishment from the football gods to WFT owner Dan Snyder and his club for preferring Dwayne Haskins in the first round over Jones. 

READ MORE: Fate Hands Haskins Another Chance

Yes, Jones went before Haskins. But then-coach Jay Gruden and the football people preferred Jones clearly over Haskins, and if they had a choice, would have made the pick that way or no QB at No. 15. 

We know how that worked out in the end. Haskins is in WFT limbo, and Jones?

When you boil it down, Jones hasn't proven to be special, either. But he's clearly operating the Giants offense better than Haskins or really anyone is operating the WFT offense. ... at least in head-to-head meetings.

That led, in part, to Sunday's three-point victory for the G-men in Landover.

We go over that brutal loss in pain-staking detail in our "Misery Monday" version of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast right here. 

We also got to hear from Ron Rivera in the episode, right after the game. 

READ MORE: Kyle Allen Reportedly Out For Season

On Monday, via our Google News daily updates, he further explained his reasoning for going forward with Alex Smith over Haskins, which is the message he has been sending repeatedly without saying it in such detail. 

Want some good news for a change? How about Cornelius Lucas? That's right -- in a sea of bad -- the new WFT left tackle has been good & according to ProFootballFocus.com, the best. 

Thanks for reading and listening!

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fate Hands QB Haskins Another Opportunity

What can Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins do to get back on the field for Ron Rivera? Watch Alex Smith this week. Study him.

Chris Russell

Allen Having Surgery, Out for Season

Kyle Allen is reportedly having surgery on his dislocated ankle and is lost for the season as the beat goes on for the Washington Football Team.

Chris Russell

Giants Edge WFT: The Ron Rivera Reaction

Ron Rivera's reaction to a bad loss and perhaps a season-defining loss to the New York Giants? It looked like this for the Washington Football Team head coach

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

Chris Russell

Washington Will Start QB Alex Smith at Lions, Haskins No. 2

The Washington Football suffered a bad loss to the New York Giants and now have to come up with a different starting QB next Sunday for the Lions.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: '10 Takes' On Another Loss

There's no good reason for it. From the start, the Washington Football Team was flat & then got run over, losing to the Giants again.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: An 'Identity' Revealed?

Giants 23, Washington 20: Was An 'Identity' Revealed In Another WFT Loss?

Mike Fisher

GAMEDAY Eye on the Enemy Giants, Washington Inactives

The New York Giants aren't good. That's clear ... but by the numbers and in reality, there is a slightly different story to tell as they visit the Washington Football Team on Sunday

Chris Russell

Giants at Washington: Coming Down To The Kickers?

Dustin Hopkins is struggling for the Washington Football Team. Graham Gano has been great for the G-Men. There's a connection.

Chris Russell

Giants' Tate OUT; Impact On Washington

Golden Tate has been ruled out by the Giants and won't play against the Washington Football Team. What's the Sunday impact?

Chris Russell