Locked on Washington: Desperate in Detroit

ASHBURN, Va. - There are no "easy games'' in the National Football League - especially for a WFT organization that hasn't earned the right to think of Sundays in that way.

Last week, the concern was how the Washington Football Team handled prosperity. Things really did indeed feel different after pounding Dallas, taking a break, coach Ron Rivera's cancer treatments came to an end and many players and coaches got a chance to recharge.

Now ... any "lounging'' and "dancing at practice'' looks, in retrospect, frivolous.

This week, the WFT is facing another game against an opponent they should be able to dance with, step-by-step ... and maybe even lead.

READ MORE: Will A-D be All-Day?

Will they come prepared to play Sunday in Detroit? They'd better.

In the latest episode of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast, we hear from the head coach, offensive coordinator Scott Turner and quarterback Alex Smith.

Coach Rivera has been peppered with questions about cutting and going against Adrian Peterson while also trying to explain why Peyton Barber has not been used ... along with questions about Steven Montez.

Turner, on Wednesday was asked about the absurdly low number of rushing attempts on Sunday. Washington had nine - the lowest EVER in the franchise's history.

Think about that. Yes, the Giants put up a respectable run defense and yes, Washington was behind the entire game. But there was no great reason for it to be so low.

Meanwhile, Smith discussed starting a game almost two years to the day of his gruesome leg injury and his his comfort within the Washington offense.

In our daily Google News reports, we provided more on the anemic running game for the Washington offense.

The Wednesday audio injury report is right here. Or if you want to read more on the injuries and short-term future of Bryce Love, you can here.

Thanks for reading and listening!