Locked on Washington Football Team Pods Victory Monday & Tuesday

Chris Russell

When the Washington Football Team, hopefully you listen (and read, and watch). If you want to keep reliving the burial of the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField Sunday, we have some options for you. 

Here's Tuesday's edition of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast as we get Kyle Allen and Antonio Gibson's reaction to a dominating win. 

Also, in the episode we take you through President Jason Wright's weekly letter to fans and the public on the status of the name change and the 2021 future of the name. 

From a 'Victory Monday' episode - we hear from Ron Rivera on an emerging defense and a good solid performance from their offensive line. 

We also produce some quick-hit reports for Google News via Locked on Washington Football Team as well. 

From Monday - we all need something to feel good about. Do we get it often? Probably not. Sunday was a different kind of day. 

Also, the reasons why the Washington Football Team destroyed them dirty Dallas Cowboys. 

From Tuesday, a roster shakeup at safety because of the Landon Collins injury. 

And the not so bright road ahead when it comes to Collins' future after returning from a torn Achilles and how much it will cost the WFT. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

