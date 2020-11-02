SI.com
Locked on Washington: Back From The Bye

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Returning to work from 'vacation' is never really fun. This year, the Washington Football Team never really had the typical in-season break. 

Players and staff had to report to the facility daily for COVID testing as they would in any other week. 

For Ron Rivera, he was able to kick back a bit while not trying to handle his head coach/general manager role and cancer treatments. 

WATCH & READ: Rivera meets media after eight-day hiatus

Monday's Locked on Washington Football Team podcast sounds like this:

In addition to the trade deadline rumors and controversy, we also hear from two veterans who aren't going anywhere, Morgan Moses and Jonathan Allen. 

TRADE DEADLINE TRACKER: Kerrigan, Anderson, Haskins?

Our daily Google News reports focus on the trade deadline and the complications. 

READ MORE: Top-3 Expectations for WFT Offense

Washington also agreed to terms with a young cornerback to their practice squad on Monday. Details are right here ...

Thanks for listening to our "Locked On Washington'' podcast!

