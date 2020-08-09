Logan Thomas Activated Off COVID-19 List

First it was Reuben Foster off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Sunday morning.

Now - Ron Rivera's guys are getting a boost at tight end with the return of Logan Thomas off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Thomas is a relative unknown to many fans so this move is not going to move the needle like Foster's return has and will.

His wife had posted late last week that Thomas had passed his COVID-19 protocol and test.

It's still important because Washington have no sure answer at the tight end position among Thomas, Jeremy Sprinkle, Richard Rodgers, Hale Hentges and Thaddeus Moss.

Thomas is thought to be an emerging player in the pass game after making the full transition from Virginia Tech Quarterback to NFL tight end after getting drafted.

Thomas seems to be capable of helping Washington with some better blocking on the edge and has had a few blow up blocks on special teams.

Can he double his production back home as a receiver?

In his career, Thomas has 35 catches for 317 yards and two scores with one coming against Washington last year at FedExField.

