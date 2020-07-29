Washington Football
Logan Thomas on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team has had to make a move at a roster spot that they were already in trouble at. 

Thomas, the former Virginia Tech quarterback turned tight end signed with Washington this offseason. 

Hot Read: Summer Spotlight - Logan Thomas

He scored a touchdown in the late November matchup for his former team Detroit against his new team. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

