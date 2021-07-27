BREAKING: Washington And TE Logan Thomas Agree To Contract Extension

Another Washington player has been extended for the future with Logan Thomas signing the deal.

This time last year, no one knew what Logan Thomas would be as the top tight end for the Washington Football Team. Now, he a primary piece for the future - as coach Ron Rivera and the WFT just proved.

Washington and Thomas agreed to an extension Tuesday morning, according to league sources. The finalized price has yet to be announced, but the deal is expected to be for three years.

Thomas was entering a contract season for the 2021 campaign.

Perhaps the biggest star for Washington last season on the offensive side of the ball, Thomas proved that he could be a top-tier tight end. He finished with 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns. His catches and yards were second-highest on the team while his touchdowns led all receivers.

Last season, the position as a whole was weak. Outside of Thomas, the three other tight ends combined for a grad total of three catches for 18 yards. The WFT is working to fix that - but the position is all about Thomas.

This is the second big signing of the week for Washington. On Monday, WFT agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on a four-year deal worth $72 million.

Thomas received high praise at OTAs via tight ends coach Pete Hoener, who believes he is one of the more complete players at the position.

“That’s a tight end that is not only a heck of a receiver but is a heck of a pass protector," Hoener said. "Being able to block the best defensive end. He’s a heck of a run blocker …so these guys are part o-linemen and part receivers.”

As Ryan Fitzpatrick takes over at QB, his safety net at tight end is now secured.

