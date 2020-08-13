The Washington Football Team has added another familiar voice to their gameday radio presentation.

It's the 'Ironman' London Fletcher, who will be joining Julie Donaldson on the post-game show.

Fletcher retired after the 2013 season and has worked in a broadcast role at CBS Sports Network.

Chris Cooley also confirmed that he is out of the broadcast booth officially as we first mentioned here on Tuesday.

08-13-20 Kevin Sheehan Show Hour 2 Chris Cooley joins the show with reflections on his time in the Washington Football radio booth. Later, MASN's Mark Zuckerman talks Juan Soto and the Nats.

Donaldson mentioned that this was not her decision on Cooley and from what I understand that is correct. It was made long ago by Dan Snyder, based on what I've been told.

