Washington Football
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

London Fletcher Joins Broadcast, Cooley Confirms Exit

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team has added another familiar voice to their gameday radio presentation. 

It's the 'Ironman' London Fletcher, who will be joining Julie Donaldson on the post-game show. 

Fletcher retired after the 2013 season and has worked in a broadcast role at CBS Sports Network. 

Chris Cooley also confirmed that he is out of the broadcast booth officially as we first mentioned here on Tuesday. 

08-13-20 Kevin Sheehan Show Hour 2

Chris Cooley joins the show with reflections on his time in the Washington Football radio booth. Later, MASN's Mark Zuckerman talks Juan Soto and the Nats.

Donaldson mentioned that this was not her decision on Cooley and from what I understand that is correct. It was made long ago by Dan Snyder, based on what I've been told. 

What do you think of the team's new radio booth? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run via Jackson Thompson - Thurs 8/13

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/news/nfc-east-morning-run-for-thursday-aug-13-2020-pACnU64ZcUCukWYQdOW29Q

Chris Russell

Ryan Kerrigan's Future in Focus

Could this be Ryan Kerrigan's final year in the burgundy and gold. He doesn't want it to be.

Chris Russell

Jim Tomsula Always Gets Big Talent

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1293714278676074497?s=19

Chris Russell

Sean McVay Offered Monday Night Football Gig??

https://twitter.com/sportsradiopd/status/1293599156301422594

Chris Russell

Hiiiii Jayyyyy!!!!

https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1293593033154363393?s=20

Chris Russell

No Fans At FedExField in 2020

The Washington Football Team announced that there will be no fans at FedExField in 2020. However, the decision is a fluid one.

Chris Russell

Are Dan Snyder & Dwight Schar Engaging in a War?

The drama never truly ends in D.C. or anywhere close to the Washington Football Team organization. Dysfunction is a way of life.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

DeAngelo & Bram Join WFT Broadcast Booth

Two new voices for the Washington radio broadcast booth but what is happening to the old broadcast crew?

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins: "I'm Just Trying To Be a Great Leader"

Dwayne Haskins wants to be a great leader and a captain after a huge offseason of growth while trimming his body. He still must take another step.

RickSnider

Dwayne's Dream Is To Be Captain

Dwayne Haskins wants to be a leader. A captain if his teammates and Ron Rivera see fit. He's shown the extra effort but now it's time to do more.

Alan Lepore