LOOK: Halloween Trick or Treat in Washington

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - How did the Washington Football Team celebrate Halloween 2020 - the most complex year of our lives? 

Well....

First - they'll spare us from not losing and looking scary on the field in any way, because they are on their bye week. 

Jimmy Moreland had his own ideas in a hilarious video that the team distributed from Friday. Players still had to come to the facility daily during the bye week for COVID testing, which meant they weren't allowed to leave town. 

That's one way to wake a bunch of sleepy football players who would rather be anywhere than the Inova Sports Performance Center on their break. 

Washington Football fan and DMV native Ashley Myers-Edwards had her son dress up as WFT defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. 

What do you guys think of the comparison? Dead-on?

Ron Rivera Jack Del Rio Philadelphia © Geoff Burke 2020 Sep 13
© Geoff Burke | 2020 Sep 13

Then there was Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera (maybe not), via Holden Tucciarone. 

Ron Rivera Sidelines Balt © Brad Mills
© Brad Mills | 2020 Oct 4
Ron Rivera Ref © Robert Deutsch 2020 Oct 18
© Robert Deutsch | 2020 Oct 18

Not bad, not bad at all. 

Normally we could ask players and coaches some burning questions about Halloween candy, costumes and important things of that nature. This year, we'll have to settle for this.  

Do you like scary movies? What do Washington players think?

Here, Cole Holcomb gets a little bit of run after his breakout performance against the Cowboys. 

Happy Halloween and bye week, ghosts and goblins. 

On to November and the second half of the season, which is hopefully more of a 'treat' than a 'trick' for all of us. 

