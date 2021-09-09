Scouting Chargers: A Surprise vs. Washington?

Chargers expert names one player we might learn about this weekend

When the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Chargers face off this weekend, there are going to be some notable names involved.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will lead out his WFT squad against Justin Herbert's 'Bolts'.

Chargers defenders Derwin James and Joey Bosa will put their defense with top-tier aspirations on the line as Chase Young and Jonathan Allen bring their squad out looking to prove the WFT has the superior unit.

Keenan Allen and Terry McLaurin are expected to put on a show as the top two receivers in this game. And Austin Ekeler will be aiming to be the best running back between him and Washington's Antonio Gibson.

What about the players both sides (or at least media and fans) don't know about as well?

That's the question I asked Locked On Chargers host David Droegemeier moving towards this weekend's clash of playoff hopefuls.

His answer: tight end, Donald Parham Jr.

So who is Parham? He's a 6-8 tight end weighing in at 237 out of Stetson University with two years of NFL experience under his belt.

And he's the Chargers' second tight end behind veteran Jared Cook.

To date, Parham has played In 13 career games with five starts. In those, he has ten receptions for 159-yards and three touchdowns.

Not a whole lot to gawk at there, but the fact he has touchdowns on 30% of his career receptions shows that when he shows up, it's usually impactful.

"He has a huge catch radius and he runs very very well," Droegemeier said about Parham. "He's a very difficult man to bring to the ground...especially if they use him to target that inexperienced linebacking corps (in Washington)..."

Parham will be looking to make his mark on this game for the Los Angeles Chargers as they look to start 1-0 on the year against the Washington Football Team.

Of course, Jamin Davis and team captain Jon Bostic will certainly look to prevent that from happening, in FedEx Field.

