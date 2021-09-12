Week 1 Inactives and Injuries: WFT vs Chargers

Who's in, and who's out, for the opening game of the year.

Opening the season at home in FedExField, the Washington Football Team is getting set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in a 1 p.m. kickoff. One of these playoff contenders is going to get started the right way, and one is going to have to rebound in Week 2.

Now, we know which players each will, and won't, have at their disposal for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel was on the injury report all week leading to the game and after being placed on injured reserve, we already knew he wouldn't be on the field. In fact, we won't see Samuel in a WFT uniform for at least three games now.

For the Chargers, the biggest question was surrounding running back Austin Ekeler who has been dealing with a hamstring issue. Ekeler was a limited participant in their Friday practice and listed as questionable entering the weekend.

Ekeler was expected to play as recently as Sunday morning, and after the release of the inactive list for Week 1, we know he is indeed a go, to face the Washington Football Team.

Carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster for the 2021 NFL season it's no surprise Washington decides to go with two active on game day. Kyle Allen being the guy not dressing means Taylor Heinicke will back-up Ryan Fitzpatrick for Week 1, at a minimum.

Trench players are always valuable, but WFT head coach Ron Rivera is prioritizing other positions over some younger players with Shaka Toney not dressing on the defensive side, and Saahdiq Charles inactive for the offense.

Of course, one of the great stories this off-season has been tight end Sammis Reyes, but fans will have to wait at least one more week to see him active in a regular-season game. The rookie tight end will not dress against the Chargers.

Darryl Roberts was a player considered to be on the roster bubble, and the release of veteran Jimmy Moreland certainly helped make room, but he too will be inactive in Week 1.