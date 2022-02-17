Skip to main content

'Unfortunately, I Fractured My Spine': Photographer Injured at Rams Super Bowl Parade

A happy day for many, except for one.

As the Los Angeles Rams paraded around the city celebrating their Super Bowl LVI victory Wednesday, one person's day ended in a trip to the hospital.

USATSI_17700016
USATSI_17699792
USATSI_17699371

Kelly Smiley, a photo editor for the NFL according to her Twitter bio, was standing on a tall platform at the end of the Rams' parade trying to snap a photo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly when she slipped and fell.

When Smiley slipped, Stafford uttered "Oh, my God" and walked away from the scene while his wife tried to see if the photographer was OK.

Several people raced over to Smiley to give her medical attention before she was rushed to the hospital following her fall and she learned she had fractured her spine.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17699792
Play

'Unfortunately, I Fractured My Spine': Photographer Injured at Rams Super Bowl Parade

A happy day for many, except for one.

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
wright_1on1_commanders
Play

Why Won't Commanders Fix Their Super Goof?

How does the Washington football team not know it? Why won't the bosses fess up? And why in the world won't the bosses fix it?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
landon allen wash
Play

Money Talks: Washington Can Clear Cap Space to Make a Splash

Commanders could open up plenty of salary cap space to bring in talent for 2022

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Many people on social media were angry at Stafford's reaction to walking away after Smiley's fall and not seeing if he could help her.

Other people on social media are defending Stafford, stating that there wasn't much that he could do in that situation given his likely intoxicated state.

Several people on social media are asking the Rams and the NFL to pay for her medical bills, citing workers' compensation laws.

At the time of publication, there has been no statement given by Stafford, the Rams or the NFL in regards to the incident.

Smiley's coworker, NFL photo editor Tim Kothlow, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills and camera replacements, which has already raised thousands of dollars in less than 12 hours.

USATSI_17699792
News

'Unfortunately, I Fractured My Spine': Photographer Injured at Rams Super Bowl Parade

50 minutes ago
wright_1on1_commanders
News

Why Won't Commanders Fix Their Super Goof?

2 hours ago
landon allen wash
News

Money Talks: Washington Can Clear Cap Space to Make a Splash

4 hours ago
adrian wash
News

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

Feb 16, 2022
Jay Gruden | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_17165203_168388359_lowres
News

Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Forgettable Washington Season

Feb 16, 2022
Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen
News

NFL Draft Order: Could Commanders Trade Pick No. 11 For Vet QB?

Feb 15, 2022
94EFC2D3-719E-45BB-9788-C2CAFCE76D93
News

Mock Draft: Commanders Go Off-Script For O-Lineman

Feb 15, 2022