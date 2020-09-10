Brett Maher may have single handedly killed the Cowboys season last year before losing his job.

Now he has a new one with the Washington Football Team as an emergency option.

As we first mentioned earlier this week, Maher struggled mightily from 40+ last year and especially from 40-49 yards.

It certainly makes sense to have Maher around in case something happens to Dustin Hopkins, in terms of an injury or because of COVID.

He also can fill in for Pro Bowl Punter Tress Way. Ron Rivera mentioned on Thursday that Maher was working out in Canada "getting to do both the punting and the kicking."

With the added spot on the practice squad of 17 players because of International Pathway Program player, David Bada, this makes perfect sense.

My only question when we found out about Maher on Tuesday was if something happened to Hopkins.

He was at practice on Wednesday and moving just fine so this very much appears to be a smart backup plan because they have an extra spot.

This is common sense at its best in my opinion. Remember when Bruce Allen was the General Manager and refused to use common sense? Remember when Washington went into the 2018 season with just two quarterbacks in the ENTIRE building?

They didn't even have one on the practice squad which was completely inexcusable!

Then Alex Smith got hurt and Washington was on a short week, which led to the QB position becoming a complete disaster.

That's not this front office. Thankfully.

