How Many WFT Players Make NFL's Top 100 List?

The WFT has one of the top-ranked defenses in the NFL. But are there individual accolades from a national perspective on either side of the ball?

The NFL is full of talent. And the debate about 'who's better than who' is constant, and a favorite among fans.

The WFT defense is recognized as one of the best in the league, and the offense looks to improve after off-season additions to important positions like quarterback and wide receiver. But what about from a national perspective?

About this time each year is when all the 'Top 100' lists start to appear, and all those so-called 'experts' attempt to justify their rankings. This past week CBS Sports' Pete Prisco revealed his list for 2021. Was that list favorable to WFT?

Two players from WFT are included on that list, with another being included on the 'Just Missed' list. Of those two, just one breaks the Top-50. Here are the WFT players who appear on the list, with Pete Prisco's commentary:

40. Chase Young - He had 75 tackles as a rookie, but really came on late in the season. Look for his sack numbers to go way up in 2021 and for him to be much higher on this list next year.

69. Brandon Scherff - He's one of the best guards in the league, a player who is good in both the run game and pass protection. It's why Washington brought him back on the franchise tag for another year.

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was mentioned on the 'Just Missed' list, indicating he garnered some consideration.

Seeing two members of the Washington Football Team make Pete Prisco's list of the Top 100 NFL Players of 2021 is a nice compliment, even if some fan favorites didn't make the cut. Hopefully, 2021 is good to the WFT, and even more are noticed for the list in 2022.