Martin Mayhew at Virginia Tech Pro Day

Washington Football Team general manager Martin Mayhew chose to head to Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday, instead of BYU. What does that tell us?

ASHBURN, Va. -- New Washington Football Team general manager Martin Mayhew took the short flight to Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday instead of heading across the country to BYU's pro day to see a quarterback that everyone wants, in BYU's Zach Wilson.

The pro-day circuit is certainly different than a typical banquet circuit that has been thought to affect Heisman Trophy winners and more in their bowl games but in this case - the decision by Mayhew should bear more fruit.

Yes, BYU's pro day is more than just Wilson and perhaps the WFT sent Marty Hurney or one of their top scouts. We don't know yet.

The decision to have Mayhew on the campus of Virginia Tech is undoubtedly a smart one.

Mayhew was able to see left tackle prospect Christian Darrisaw, who has been mocked several times to Washington at No. 19 overall.

Many Washington fans on social media have dismissed the idea of taking a left tackle at No. 19. Please!

Cornelius Lucas played well last year -- much better than anyone expected but that doesn't mean he's going to be a lockdown option this year and even if he is, as of right now, he has one year remaining on his contract.

Darrisaw or anyone at the left tackle spot is certainly an option and should be.

Mayhew also got to see Divine Deablo, a safety and middle linebacker Rayshard Ashby who figures to be a late-round pick.

Ashby was recently a guest on the "Locked on WashingtonFootball Team" Podcast with David Harrison and myself.

Here are a few important numbers from what Mayhew was able to witness up close: