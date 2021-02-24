McLaurin Needs Help; Here's How Washington Can Get It

Richard Sherman has an opinion about everything but he's one of the smartest NFL players of this era. He says Terry McLaurin needs something to put him over the top.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Terry McLaurin is already good. Real good and perhaps great -- depending on your prism.

Richard Sherman, a free agent former Pro Bowl corner, knows a lot about a lot of things and feels McLaurin needs just one more thing to be special, as he put it and as Fish chronicled.

READ MORE: Sherman Says McLaurin on Verge of Special

That one thing is a 'Robin' to McLaurin's 'Batman' and the good news for Washington is there's plenty of options available.

Depending on what happens with the franchise tag window, several studs could truly be available or at least up for grabs via a trade.

Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay and Chris Godwin are the top three names potentially available. All could be tagged, which would clearly restrict their movement.

That could potentially hurt Washington but, they know that possibility exists.

One name we should absolutely maintain focus on is Curtis Samuel, who just wrapped up a good season with the Panthers. Yes, WFT coach Ron Rivera drafted him to Carolina.

It's hard to imagine Samuel, primarily a slot receiver, staying in Charlotte, considering where the Panthers are cap-wise and with their focus on the pursuit of a franchise quarterback.

Besides the obvious connection to Rivera and his staff, the WFT could use a better slot option than Steven Sims Jr., and as Washington found out - Samuel can also carry the ball on jet-sweeps and he's more than capable of being a home-run hitter with a good quarterback.

Samuel had 77 catches on 93 targets for 851 yards last year and three scores. He also added 200 yards rushing, two scores and 12 forced/missed tackles per ProFootballFocus.com

How would that look inside the Washington offense especially if the price is not absurd?

READ MORE: QB Alex Smith: 'Washington Didn't Want Me Here'

Sherman said of McLaurin's teammates not being good or consistent enough, "They can’t find anybody else," to compliment 'Terry Terrific.'

What Sherman probably means is this: The Super Bowl champion Bucs have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Seahawks have D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Chiefs have Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Washington doesn't have that next pass-catcher who is a stud. Samuel? He's way better and more consistent than what the WFT does have.

"They’ve got a bunch of guys who kind of flash,'' Sherman told Cris Collinsworth.

Cam Sims flashed several times this past season. Logan Thomas did as well. Obviously, Antonio Gibson did his part but more from a running perspective than a receiving standpoint.

Washington needs another receiving threat. Can they take a tier-2 guy and boost him up? Or can they find a tier-1 weapon that isn't just a Terry helper, but rather, a Terry equal?