Meet Marty: What Washington Needs to Know About New GM Hurney

Marty Hurney has a complicated background, both positive and negative, as he is on the verge of becoming the Washington Football Team general manager.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is set to hire Marty Hurney as their first general manager since Scot McCloughan was fired in March 2017.

You've heard a lot about Ron Rivera and Hurney's relationship and past, but there are many things to be realizes about Rivera's new right-hand man.

Meeting Marty ...

*In Hurney's first draft without Rivera, the Carolina Panthers wound up with seven picks and all seven were used on defense - a draft anomaly that should show you how bad Carolina's defense became in Rivera's final season.

The best value was provided by Jeremy Chinn, in the second-rounder from Southern Illinois. Five of the seven picks played at least 12 games.

*Hurney was not responsible for drafting Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel in 2017, Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short in 2013, Trai Turner and Tre Boston in 2014, Shaq Thompson in 2015 and James Bradberry in 2016.

*Hurney did draft the following players among many: Cam Newton, Luke Keuchly, Josh Norman, Greg Hardy, Brandon LaFell, Captain Munnerlyn, Jonathan Stewart, Jon Beason, Ryan Kalil, Charles Johnson, DeAngelo Williams, Will Montgomery, Thomas Davis, Evan Mathis, Joe Berger, Chris Gamble, Travelle Wharton, Jordan Gross, Julius Peppers, DeShaun Foster and Will Witherspoon.

*According to Spotrac.com - the Carolina Panthers had a beyond staggering $54.4 million in dead cap space or 25.94% of the overall league cap.

OvertheCap.com has a slightly different number at $52.315 million in 2020.

Quite honestly, that might be the most absurd number we've seen in a while. The possible explanation is with Matt Rhule coming in to Charlotte - he ordered a complete rebuild and Hurney had to execute and dump salaries so they could reshape the roster.

Want more? Per ESPN.com: "Hurney signed 10 free agents who never played a down during his first stint with Carolina."

So, to be fair, as with any GM, the personnel decisions in Marty Hurney's history are not without flaw. But the combination of what the Panthers did right, and what Rivera thinks will go right now in Washington, is a driving force in the deal.

