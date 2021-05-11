Washington Football Team In 2022 NFL Draft? Meet Your New QB!

The 2021 NFL Draft was just completed a week or so ago and yet there's already a series of mock drafts for 2022, so let's peel back the curtain on WFT projections.

ASHBURN, Va. -- If you're not tired of mock NFL Draft mania - we're the right place for you.

If there are few exercises that end up more wrong-headed than current year NFL mock drafts ... what about one that is in a sense based on a review of a football season that hasn't even been played?

Yet here we are.

Who are the guilty parties? All of us, including the big boys. Like ESPN and Todd McShay.

McShay has the Washington Football Team picking No. 16 overall and selecting Liberty's Malik Willis.

"Willis transferred to Liberty from Auburn and threw 20 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2020 after sitting out the 2019 season," McShay wrote. "He adds a dual-threat factor, too, considering he rushed for 944 yards and 14 more scores on the ground last season. Washington opted not to draft a quarterback, but current starter Ryan Fitzpatrick is turning 39 during this coming season. If the team wants to continue to be a playoff contender out of the NFC East, it needs a franchise starter."

That's totally fine ... but it's hard to imagine a quarterback that transferred to Liberty as having a tremendous upside and not at least being raw. Of course, we say that knowing what we don't know.

Malik Willis out of Liberty?

One thing to keep in mind: Washington will have a full arsenal of picks (at least as of now) to move around the board or to trade for a veteran QB, if they don't pursue one now.

The 2021 No. 1 QB Ryan Fitzpatrick — if he plays well — could obviously be brought back next year while the WFT develops a young QB as another option. Maybe in the 2022 NFL Draft. Maybe from the first round?

Maybe from Liberty?

Maybe Malik Willis?