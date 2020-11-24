Monday Injury Report - Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. -- A full day of practice is not going to happen for the rest of the season for the Washington Football Team under new league-wide COVID protocol rules. And now, thanks to the Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, It's certainly not happening this week, either.

However, don't feel bad for the Washington Football Team, as they have long desired to return to the national stage against their division rival.

Thursday's matchup at AT & T Stadium will be the fourth time since 2012 that they are scheduled to take on Dallas on Thanksgiving day, in what is traditionally one of the most-watched games of the year in the NFL.

Here's the projected injury status as an estimation of what players' status would have been.

Washington:

DNP

RB Antonio Gibson (ankle), K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), CB Danny Johnson (knee)

Limited

LB Ryan Anderson, S Deshazor Everett, WR Dontrelle Inman, OT Cornelius Lucas, LB Jared Norris

Dallas:

DNP

CB Anthony Brown

Limited

TE Blake Bell, K Greg Zuerlein

Full Participants

RB Ezekiel Elliott, OT Brandon Knight, LB Joe Thomas