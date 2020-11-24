SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Monday Injury Report - Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. -- A full day of practice is not going to happen for the rest of the season for the Washington Football Team under new league-wide COVID protocol rules. And now, thanks to the Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, It's certainly not happening this week, either. 

However, don't feel bad for the Washington Football Team, as they have long desired to return to the national stage against their division rival.

READ MORE: Victory Monday in Washington - And Playoff Talk

READ MORE: Young Vs. Burrow - And Washington Wins Top-Picks Battle

Thursday's matchup at AT&T Stadium will be the fourth time since 2012 that they are scheduled to take on Dallas on Thanksgiving day, in what is traditionally one of the most-watched games of the year in the NFL. 

READ MORE: Washington Wins: 10 Takes to Kick Off Thanksgiving Week

READ MORE: Washington 20, Bengals 9: 'Franchise QBs' A Deciding Issue

Here's the projected injury status as an estimation of what players' status would have been. 

Washington:

DNP

RB Antonio Gibson (ankle), K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), CB Danny Johnson (knee)

Limited

LB Ryan Anderson, S Deshazor Everett, WR Dontrelle Inman, OT Cornelius Lucas, LB Jared Norris

Dallas:

DNP

CB Anthony Brown

Limited

TE Blake Bell, K Greg Zuerlein

Full Participants

RB Ezekiel Elliott, OT Brandon Knight, LB Joe Thomas 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Victory Monday Cigars for the WFT Defense VS Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team defense caught some breaks on Sunday, but also make some of their own good fortunes en route to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday Cigars for WFT Offense Against Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team got off to a better start than usual on Sunday, as they wore down the Bengals with the running attack en route to the 20-9 win.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday in Washington - And Playoff Talk As WFT Turns To Cowboys

The Washington Football Team is enjoying a 'Victory Monday' which is very rare around these parts. It's only their seventh win since November 11, 2018 - but it's an important one in the NFC East

Chris Russell

Young Vs. Burrow - And Washington Wins Top-Picks Bengals Battle

It might be unfair in the way it happened but Chase Young and the Washington Football Team got the better of Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals for one day - with no "bust'' along the way

Chris Russell

Washington Wins: 10 Takes to Kick Off Thanksgiving Week

The Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at FedExField. Plenty to like, some not to love & a terrible-looking injury.

Chris Russell

Washington 20, Bengals 9: 'Franchise QBs' A Deciding Issue

Washington Football Team 20, Cincinnati Bengals 9 - And Rookie Joe Burrow's Injury And 'Franchise QBs' Are A Deciding Factor

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Mike Fisher

Washington Ownership Debacle: Snyder Standing in Way?

Washington Football Team fans might say they are used to Dan Snyder standing in the way of real progress. But is he also standing in the way of a sale?

Chris Russell

Three Keys for a WFT Win Vs. Bengals

The Washington Football Team must show up early, stop the run and make the Bengals one dimensional and force turnovers Sunday.

Chris Russell

Did Washington Come Close to Drafting QB Joe Burrow?

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera admitted this week the obvious. The WFT would have taken Joe Burrow, if they had the chance.

Chris Russell