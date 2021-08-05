Sports Illustrated home
Mo' Money: How Much is Dan Snyder's Washington Football Team Worth?

Forbes released its NFL team valuations today.
Author:

The Washington Football Team is worth a lot of money.

Well, every NFL franchise is a pretty pricy product, but the Washington Football Team is cementing its spot as one of the most valuable franchises in not just the NFL, but sports altogether.

According to Forbes, the Washington Football Team is the fifth-most valuable franchise in the NFL, with a valuation of $4.2 billion.

Within the NFC East, the WFT still ranks third behind the New York Giants ($4.85 billion) and the Dallas Cowboys ($6.5 billion), who rank at the top of the NFL and the sports world for the 15th consecutive year.

Despite a global pandemic shaking up business practices and limiting the amount of fans in the stadium, the WFT still had a wickedly successful season, increasing the franchise's value by 20 percent.

While the NFL saw a 20 percent drop in revenue and operating income dropped on average, the Cowboys fought against the grain.

The franchise's operating income sits at $25 million, which is fourth-best in the NFL behind the Cowboys, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The numbers are expected to increase this year with the plan of full-capacity stadiums for all eight home games this season, and possibly beyond should the WFT make the playoffs.

If the valuation increased this much during the pandemic, I can't imagine how much more money Dan Snyder is going to make in 2021.

