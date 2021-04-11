Montez Sweat Joins WFT Teammate Chase Young in Switch to Klutch Sports

Klutch Sports has made Chase Young and Montez Sweat teammates once again after they signed sweat as a new client over the weekend.

Washington Football Team defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat formed a dynamic partnership on the field in 2020, combining for 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, and six forced fumbles, while they helping their unit become the no. 2 overall total defense in the NFL.

Now, they will be forming a dynamic partnership off of the field as well, after Sweat changed his representation to Klutch Sports, and agent Damarius Bilbo, who also represents Young.

READ MORE: Lance Lands in Washington? PFF Believes it's Possible

Bilbo, who leads Klutch Sports' football division, already has a star-studded roster of clients, including Miami's Xavien Howard, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, Jets tackle Mekhi Becton, Browns wideout Jarvis Landry, Texans outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins, Saints running back Ty Montgomery, Patriots corner, Justin Bethel, Vikings safety Xavier Woods, and many more.

Along with Young, Bilbo also represents other rookie standouts Jeff Okudah, and Laviska Shenault.

READ MORE: Could a Top-Tier CB Fall To Washington at No. 19?

Sweat is now the latest client to join the Klutch Sports' ranks after he exploded onto the scene in his second season and led the Washington Football team in sacks (9), tackles for loss (12), and quarterback hits (20).

Bilbo, who will be negotiating a new contract for Sweat after the 2022 season, has a history of getting his players paid as will, most recently negotiating Alvin Kamara's 5-year, $75 million contract extension with the Saints, as well as the four-year, $18.45 million rookie contract of Mekhi Becton with the New York Jets.

CONTINUE READING: Best Player Available? What WFT Should Hope for at No. 19