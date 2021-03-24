'More Than Choosing A Name': Washington Making A 'Forever' Decision

The Washington Football Team has many pots boiling on the stove. From free agency to a new name to an ownership change

ASHBURN, Va. -- On Wednesday morning, we found out that Dan Snyder and his family are poised to have 100% control and ownership of the Washington Football Team.

READ MORE: Snyder to Buy Out Minority Owners

In addition, the WFT also announced that the fan input and submissions deadline for the new moniker of the organization is coming to an end on Monday April 5th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

This decision is about the team's new name, identity, shield and future. It has to be a "forever'' name, color scheme and shield; it's a "forever'' decision.

The organization said that over 15,000 names and concepts have been submitted. The press release says that the deadline comes "before the franchise moves into the next phase of the total rebranding effort that will culminate in a new team name, logo and brand identity.

That quote would strongly suggest that "Washington Football Team" is not staying and was truly a temporary placeholder.

However, President Jason Wright told ESPN's John Keim, "There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team. Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history. It feels like that isn't jettisoning all the things we have been in the past, whereas something that's completely new might feel that way."

Some then took off running with the idea that "Washington Football Team" is staying, or is the front-runner.

That is not true as far as we know. Is it a possibility? Yes. Has it always been a possibility? Yes. Would it be a popular pick? Maybe not.

READ MORE: Dan Snyder's Escapades

And that's the problem the organization faces moving forward. It's not likely that one name or identity is going to please a majority.

The team also said that an 'insights' phase is straight ahead in the rebranding efforts and that all fan feedback will be reviewed and considered.

READ MORE: A New Exec For WFT

"This process has underscored the fact that Washington fans are incredibly special,” Wright said. "Whether lifelong, multi-generational fans or new DMV residents who just joined the Washington family, they care passionately and personally about their team in a way that is unique to the DMV – rich in culture and heritage, but also forward-looking.

"With the help of our fans, we will create an identity that reflects our shared values, honors our legacy, becomes the anchor of new traditions for the team, and charts our course as a modern franchise of the future."

Wright's legacy, we believe, will in part rest on this decision, along with his supervision in securing a new "forever'' home and facility. But the name-selection process is just one part. Just as important is having all of the elements in place for a decision that needs to be "forever.''