Morgan Moses' Cut Places Pressure On Washington Rookie Sam Comsi

Sam Cosmi will need to improve for the start of the 2021 season at right tackle

Cutting ties with a franchise name is always a going to be met with concerns. That's the latest for the Washington Football Team with the departure of Morgan Moses.

Washington officially released Moses, 30, following the announcement he would be granted access to request a trade. The release of the veteran will now save WFT $7.75 million in salary-cap space and will only cost $1.9 million in dead cap room.

The idea of moving off Moses now puts pressure on rookie tackle Samuel Cosmi to pick up the pace and start right away. By all inclinations, WFT coach Ron Rivera did not draft the former Texas product to sit on the sidelines when other needs could have been addressed at pick No. 51.

Comsi, who was highly regarded for his athletic frame and superb footwork, now will have the opportunity to earn first-team reps. Initially, some believed that he would fight for snaps against Cornelius Lucas for the left tackle role while Moses held down the right side.

Instead, the two likely are battling to be the replacement for Moses instead.

Washington signed veteran Charles Leno Jr. following his release from the Chicago Bears earlier this month. He made 94 starts as a seventh-round pick in 2014 and stabilized the Bears' left side for nearly seven seasons.

Expect him to hold down the fort for 2021 on the left side against Los Angeles.

Lucas has more experience over Cosmi and played better overall than Leno in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Leno ranked 32nd among all offensive tackles last year while Lucas finished 23rd. No matter the analytics, it's clear Rivera sees Leno as the superior option.

As a three-year starter for Texas, Cosmi also has experience playing the right side. During his first season in Austin, then-Texas coach Tom Herman played him at right tackle to help him transition to college speed and better become situated on the left side the following season.

Cosmi only got better over the next two seasons on the Forty Acres. He finished 2020 with a 90.7 pass-blocking grade, third-highest among all tackles in college football. His 86.4 run-blocking grade also is better than most right tackles already in the NFL.

Could Rivera see the same thing as Herman? A season at right tackle before transforming as the blind side proctor of the future?

Moses' departure now leaves a hole on the right side for a team looking for back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 1992. Ideally, the addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick will stabilize the passing attack with names like Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and Terry McLaurin all in the fold.

Both Rivera and OC Scott Turner have stated they hope to expand the run game next season. Second-year running back Antonio Gibson is hoping to expand on his stat line from 2020 in which he recorded over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns despite being a receiver for Memphis.

Cosmi looked the part of rookie camp, but anyone can seem fit when playing against air. The pressure will be on once training camp is underway and the snaps count towards the depth chart.

With Moses now looking for a home, there's pressure is for Cosmi to take over in similar fashion. Although a win on paper for Comsi and the salary cap, the hope is it will also be a victory when it comes to production.

