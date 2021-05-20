Morgan Moses & Geron Christian Cut From Washington Football Team O-Line

Morgan Moses is out, and so is Geron Christian

The Washington Football Team has moved on Morgan Moses, their starting right tackle for the last five years, a source confirmed to Washington SI.

Along with Moses, Washington also released Geron Christian Sr., a move that seemed inevitable following the recent offseason moves.

Moses had been given clearance from coach Ron Rivera and the front office to seek a trade before the start of the 2021 season. WFT would save $7.75 million in salary cap space whether it trades or releases Moses, no matter if it's before or after June 1. The 30-year-old's contract is expected to only take up $1.9 million in dead cap room.

However, as soon as the report came out - a trade for Moses was almost dead on arrival. Teams aren't going to trade compensation, plus absorb a two-year commitment for someone that would eventually get cut.

Moses' departure is paired with another notable fact, how little he is owed in the final two seasons of his five-year, $40 million contract extension. Last season, he posted a career-best 80.6 by Pro Football Focus, grading out as the sixth-highest-graded right tackle in 2020.

Since 2015, he's started in 96 consecutive games, often playing hurt or fighting through injuries.

Christian Sr. was also released on Thursday after three disappointing, injury-filled seasons.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Seeks Trade For O-Lineman Morgan Moses

Washington will have three options when looking at Moses' replacement. With the addition of Charles Leno, the left tackle spot will be secured for at least 2021. This would free up now-swing tackle Cornelius Lucas to start on the right side.

Lucas, who split reps with Geron Christian in 2019 and 2020, finished with a 78.2 grade by PFF, is a more refined pass-protector than run-blocker. Last season, he allowed just two sacks in over 500 snaps and only was charged with one penalty on the year.

Of course, Lucas still could be the swing option if rookie Sam Cosmi improves throughout training camp.

Drafted with the No. 51 pick in April, scouts were mixed on where Cosmi's home would be at this level. Some believed his athletic frame would bode well against more physical pass-rushers on the left side. Others thought his capability to open running lanes would help on the right side for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Week 1 vs. Herbert & Chargers

Time will tell which position best suits the former Longhorn, but he needs to be in the picture.

WFT also added Ereck Flowers via trade earlier this offseason. The former Dolphin worked well in 2019 when asked to play guard.

Keep in mind the staff is also high on second-year guard Saahdiq Charles, who played in just two games last season due to a lingering knee injury.

With the money saved from Moses deal, Washington can look at extending its own before the start of the season. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is expecting a long-term contract before the start of the season. All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is also hoping to close terms on a deal following the signing of his second franchise tag.

Scherff, who is close with Moses following their success together on the right side, has reportedly turned down multiple lucrative offers. Washington until July 15 to sign a new long-term deal or risk losing him to free agency in 2022.

Moses' time in D.C. might be up, but Rivera surely does have a plan in place. Either Lucas or Cosmi should win the starting role and will hopefully produce similar results as the offense looks to expand its role after a down 2020 year.

Sometimes it's best to sell high. With Moses looking less like a long-term member, perhaps garnering a Day 2 or multiple Day 3 picks could be worth it if Cosmi and Leno can prove to be the future book ends.

That's not offical, but something like that is as good as done on paper.

CONTINUE READING: Lucas Not Happy With Media 'Clowns.'