Mourning 'Brodie Lee,' Pro Wresting Superstar & WFT Fan

ASHBURN, Va. - There is sad news out of the world of professional wrestling this weekend that has a connection to the Washington Football Team fanbase.

Jon Huber, also known as "Brodie Lee' of All Elite Wrestling and formerly known as "Luke Harper'' of World Wrestling Entertainment has passed away at the age of 41.



Huber was a passionate ans playful Washington Football fan. He once taunted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with the Josh Norman bow-and-arrow celebration when the cornerback was in his first year with Washington.

His widow posted a heartfelt message remembering her husband.

Huber took on a much bigger role with AEW as opposed to the role he had in WWE but at one point was part of the 'Wyatt Family' which allowed him to be front-and-center on WWE television, as part of a group with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Hopefully, Huber was able to enjoy some of the last few weeks of his life watching his team make a charge towards a division title.

Huber passed away because of a 'non-COVID lung issue' at the Mayo Clinic his wife said.

In the ring and out of it, Huber was very much respected and adored. His former employer and promotion remembered him on Saturday as well.

Professional wrestling is what Huber did for a living and a profession and he was very good at it. He loved other professional sports and of course his passion for the WFT was deep.

Rest in peace, Jon Huber and hopefully you'll be watching from above as your team tries to bring home an NFC East championship.