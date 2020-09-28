Multiple Reports Say Ioannidis Has Torn Bicep

Matt Ioannidis appears to be lost for the season if reports are accurate moving forward.

Kevin Sheehan was first to report on the injury to arguably the best Washington defensive lineman.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network quickly followed with even more bad news.

Initially I had hope with the bicep diagnosis because as I pointed out, in one particular case, Stephen Bowen, a former Washington defensive lineman played with a torn bicep tendon back in 2012.

That hope appears to be over for now but we'll have to await official word from the team, which could come later today and most likely on Tuesday.

As for the impact - if there was one position that Washington could 'afford' to lose a horse, it would be on their defensive line.

The problem is this - Chase Young was hurt also and left the game along with Ioannidis and is dealing with a groin injury.

That injury doesn't appear to be serious but it could still keep the rookie out for a game or two.

Ben Standig of The Athletic first reported Sunday evening that Young's injury was a groin strain and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network mentioned essentially the same thing on Monday morning.

The other problem is this: Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP is coming to FedExField on Sunday followed by Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams. The Washington defense doesn't get a break for another couple of weeks, when they visit the Giants.

The Rams are Pro Football Focus' (PFF) top-graded offensive team at 89.5/100. The Baltimore Ravens are the fourth-best graded offense in the NFL per PFF, entering Monday Night Football against the Chiefs.

In other words, a strength has now been diminished significantly and the task at hand is only getting harder to deal with.

