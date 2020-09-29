Nate Orchard Up to 53 For WFT

Nate Orchard has reportedly been promoted to the 53-man active roster by the Washington Football Team on Tuesday and it's obviously for good reason.

With Matt Ioannidis likely heading to the injured reserve list and Chase Young's status for Sunday against Baltimore very much in question, Washington needs all the help they can get on the defensive line and from a pass rush perspective.

I would fully expected James Smith-Williams to be active Sunday against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens because he can play inside and out and has juice in his legs to try and help track down the Ravens stud.

Orchard has good speed and should be very fresh to help keep an eye on Jackson, who has absurd athleticism.

Remember when Orchard made his Washington debut last year in Charlotte against the Panthers and then Carolina coach, Ron Rivera?

He was great! Four tackles, one sack and a great stop on the goal line plus a big hit on Kyle Allen early.

Rivera can only hope for the same impact this Sunday that Orchard had against him late last November.

