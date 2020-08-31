In an offseason of incredible change for the Washington Football Team organization in every way, one major item that always has piqued the interest of fans and players is not changing for 2020.

FedExField is remaining the same in terms of the main field playing surface.

"It is natural grass. Not field turf," said Chris Bloyer, the WFT Senior VP of Operations. "Only field turf is on the sidelines and in the end zone well off of the playing surface."

Bloyer was kind to respond to an inquiry after a picture was posted by the team yesterday from an end zone view that fueled speculation on the internet that the organization had made a major change to the playing surface.

The organization is set to practice at 1 PM ET today on the surface and at the stadium to go through a gameday simulation in lieu of preseason games.

