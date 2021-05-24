NBC Sports' Peter King is ‘Bullish’ on Washington in 2021

NBC Sports' Peter King has concerns, but also praise that the Washington Football Team will improve in 2021

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion when looking at NFL teams. Some die-hard fans refuse to believe their team needs upgrades. Others are sold this season will be "different" than the losing years before.

For the Washington Football Team, NBC Sports' Peter King is, in away, on the fence with their outlook for the 2021 season.

In his latest Football Morning In America column, King stated that he is "bullish" on Washington entering and thinks they could reach double-digit wins. That of course all depends on if they can survive the first half of the year before the final five games all against divisional opponents.

"I’m bullish on this team—if Ryan Fitzpatrick is efficient leading the offense," King wrote. "No guarantee there, because, well, there’s never a guarantee with Fitzmagic. This is a 9-8 or 10-7 team if it can survive Chargers-Bills-Saints-KC-Packers in the first seven weeks."

Like most QBs, the burden of success falls in part on the shoulders of Fitzpatrick, who agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason as the new quarterback. The 37-year-old might still has that spark to keep the offense alive.

Washington's offensive woes could be over. The team added Curtis Samuel, Ereck Flowers and Charles Leno Jr. in free agency. Come draft weekend, they potentially upgraded with Sam Cosmi, Dyami Brown and John Bates at positions of need long-term.

Things should be better in the second go-around for Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner. WFT's defense remains the club's strength and will likely decide the outcome of several marquee games — including matchups in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers and Week 3 at the Buffalo Bills.

The difference from a 7-9 NFC East-winning title in 2020 and a potential return to the postseason in 2021 will be the final five games. Last season, WFT won five of seven to close out the year against offenses with a multitude of holes that couldn't be corrected.

"Washington went 5-2 down the stretch last year to steal the all-time-lousy NFC East, then gave the Bucs a game in the wild-card round," King said. "In that 5-2 run, Washington allowed 15.9 points per game. Four of the wins came on the road (Dallas, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Philly), and each of those foes scored in the teens."

That might not be the case this season in the division. Dallas will have a hopeful full season of Dak Prescott and the offensive line. New York will be in full swing with new weapons Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay understanding the offense.

As for the Eagles? Their status is much unknown entering the offseason.

King gave high praise to the defense, but called out Chase Young and Montez Sweat by name. The pass-rushing duo might deliver multi-sack outings, and King has noticed, stating they might be "the best young rush combination in the game" for next season.

Is Washington a favorite for King? As of now, yes. All will come down to QB play late from Fitzpatrick. While others are wondering or sleeping, King's believing.

