September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

When Will New WR Curtis Samuel Finally Debut for Washington?

Will Samuel be available for NFL Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers?
Author:

Anticipation. Or impatience.

You choose.

Curtis Samuel came to Washington as a touted NFL free agent, for all right reasons. He shares a Carolina Panthers background with his new bosses, he fills a need for an offense trying to get to the same championship level as the WFT defense, and he's still young enough and still developing so that there is another level of individual success to be had.

But ... when?

"We're feeling really confident and he's had some really good days out there on the side," coach Ron Rivera said at the end of the week, added that his optimism regarding Samuel being available for NFL Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers is "very high."

If the "very high'' optimism comes with a payoff of Samuel finally practicing on Monday - something that hasn't really happened all summer as he's spent the time dealing with a groin injury? Then Samuel's contributions to this new Ryan Fitzpatrick-led offense might be "very high,'' too.

Recommended Articles

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
Play

When Will New WR Samuel Finally Debut?

Will Samuel be available for NFL Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Dyami Brown
Play

Fitzpatrick: High Praise for Washington Rookies

Young guys making a good impression on their veteran quarterback early

35312836-31DD-4AAE-B386-C56AFC9CA3B8
Play

David Patten, Former Washington & Patriots WR, Dies at 47

Patten’s stint in Washington began when he signed a $13 million contract and became a starter,

Samuel, 25, as the No. 2 receiver teaming with pal Terry McLaurin. Logan Thomas, already a "breakout'' guy at tight end. Antonio Gibson seemingly on the verge of stardom in his second season at running back. A fortified O-line. And FitzMagic.

READ MORE: Why The Fitz Beard Must Stay

So ... Monday. That's the plan for Samuel to begin to go full-speed, to begin to show why he is a $12 million APY playmaker, as a receiver and maybe much, much more.

"I will say this,'' said Rivera, who is opting to be patient while also driven by anticipation. "A guy that runs fast, the guys that are speedsters, take a little bit longer.''

"A little bit longer'' is, hopefully, about to end for Curtis Samuel.

READ MORE: WFT Signs Another Kicker

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
News

When Will New WR Samuel Finally Debut?

Dyami Brown
News

Fitzpatrick: High Praise for Washington Rookies

35312836-31DD-4AAE-B386-C56AFC9CA3B8
News

David Patten, Former Washington & Patriots WR, Dies at 47

fitz beard no beard
News

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: Why 'I'll Never Shave' The Beard

gibson 24
News

Washington’s Antonio Gibson: ‘Bad Word’ on Playing RB

Ryan Fitzpatrick
News

'Calm Before The Storm': How Is QB Fitz Preparing For Season?

Eddy Pineiro
News

Washington Adds Kicker to Practice Squad

GettyImages-1321414897-1024x683
News

WFT's Rivera, Fitzpatrick Share Same Timeline