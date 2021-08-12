Cam Newton, Mac Jones Both at QB vs. Washington?

Newton and Jones could be competition to be Belichick's QB, with Fitzpatrick at QB for the WFT

Washington coach Ron Rivera has indicated that he will play some starters, including 38-year-old QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. And now comes word from New England that coach Bill Belichick will do some of the same with his Patriots, as quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones are both expected to play.

It's a Thursday night NFL preseason opener for both teams, with the Washington Football Team visiting Gillette Stadium. As Rivera has said about Belichick's team, it is rebuilding and will be "fun to watch.''

Newton and Jones in competition to be Belichick's QB, with tonight's status first noted by ESPN?

That will be fun to watch, too.

"We'll do what's best for this game and then kind of go from there," Belichick said this week.

Belichick has previously indicated that Newton is the team's starting quarterback, so Newton - who once starred for Rivera when both were in Carolina - would be expected to be the first-team guy. But Jones is a prized first-round pick, the Alabama product notable in a number of ways - including his decision to finally dump jersey No. 50 (apparently in favor of No. 10).

Meanwhile, the WFT will be debuting not only Fitzpatrick, in his first year with the team, but also first-round rookie Jamin Davis, who has a shot to be the starter at middle linebacker. The WFT is featuring competition as well, of course, with Rivera making it clear that while Fitzpatrick has the inside track - the vet QB has labeled himself "the guy'' - backup Taylor Heinicke is also in the mix.

